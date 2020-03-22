56ºF

Big warm-up this week

Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees just about every day

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, San Antonio
Just about every day this week, the high temperature will be near 90°.
Many of us have been cooped up inside our homes, only venturing outside to take the dog for a walk or make a quick trip to the grocery store. Thankfully, the weather this week looks nice for those much-needed hours of “outdoors time."

What you need to know

  • A ridge of high pressure will settle over South Central Texas this week
  • Sunshine will be abundant in the afternoons
  • Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees nearly every day
  • It will be a bit muggy outside with higher humidity

