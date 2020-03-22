Big warm-up this week

Many of us have been cooped up inside our homes, only venturing outside to take the dog for a walk or make a quick trip to the grocery store. Thankfully, the weather this week looks nice for those much-needed hours of “outdoors time."

What you need to know

A ridge of high pressure will settle over South Central Texas this week

Sunshine will be abundant in the afternoons

Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees nearly every day

It will be a bit muggy outside with higher humidity

