Showers and storms in the forecast this week
Rain and clouds will help keep temperatures a bit more seasonable
SAN ANTONIO – While the upcoming workweek will begin and end with rain chances, showers and storms won’t be around every day. So, you can rest assured that there will still be an opportunity to get everyone out of the house for a little time in the backyard or for a walk around the block!
What You Need to Know
- Monday will be a cloudy and more humid day
- Scattered showers and storms will be possible through Monday afternoon
- Any storms that develop Monday should stay below severe limits, but some heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible
- Tuesday and Wednesday will be the best days to spend time outdoors this week
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Thursday and Friday
- The late-week storms could be on the strong side
