KSAT Kids: Be a Junior Meteorologist!

Lucas and Levi give us the forecast for the day (which includes water balloons!)

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

We’re looking for junior meteorologists! If the kids are bored at home, we’d love to see video of them giving the weather forecast.

You can email video to jhorne@ksat.com, upload it to our KSAT Connect, or post it on social media. We’ll start sharing some of the videos with our viewers.

