Active weather pattern ahead, chance of severe storms Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The weather pattern is forecast to become more active starting on Thursday, with the potential of spring-like storms into the weekend.

What you need to know:

After a chance for morning drizzle, Thursday brings cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms.

A cold front arrives Friday afternoon. This cold front will interact with warm, humid air in place across South Texas and kick off showers and storms.

Severe weather is possible Friday afternoon and evening. Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats. On a scale of 1 to 5, one being the lowest risk, we currently sit at a two.

Pockets of heavy rain may also arrive with the front

The weekend brings slightly cooler weather and a chance for more showers and even a thunderstorm or two.

SPC Storm Potential

Keep checking KSAT.com and the updated KSAT Weather App for the latest on this week’s thunderstorm potential.

For now, check out the latest forecast video below from your Weather Authority Team: