Strong storms possible Thursday
A cool front Thursday will allow storms to develop with the possibility of hail, gusty winds
With the arrival of spring comes the potential for strong or severe storms. This week, the best chance for strong storms will be Thursday, April 9. Please watch the video above for a detailed forecast from KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey.
What you need to know
- A cool front will begin moving through the KSAT 12 viewing area midday Thursday
- Ahead of the front, a broken line of storms will develop
- It is possible that some of these storms will become strong or severe
- With any severe storms that develop, hail larger than the size of quarters and gusty winds over 60 mph will be a possibility
- Most people will likely NOT see a severe storm
- Keep checking KSAT.com and the updated KSAT Weather App for the latest forecast.
