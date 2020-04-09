LIVE RADAR: Hail, Gusty Winds Possible Today
Here’s an up-to-date look at radar and details about Thursday’s severe storm threats
1:00 PM Thursday
- A cool front is moving through the Hill Country, producing a few thunderstorms capable of small hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours
- These storms will strengthen and move east through the afternoon, making it to San Antonio between 4pm and 8pm
- It is possible that some of these storms will become strong or severe
- With any severe storms that develop, hail larger than the size of golf balls and gusty winds over 70 mph will be a possibility
