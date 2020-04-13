Cooler days ahead this week
Temperatures will run about ten to fifteen degrees below average for a few days
SAN ANTONIO – After a very warm and windy Easter, some cooler air will arrive Sunday night. Please watch the video at the bottom of the page for a detailed forecast from Your Weather Authority.
What you need to know:
- A cold front will arrive in San Antonio late Sunday night
- There will be no rain with this cold front
- Temperatures will fall all the way into the 40s through Monday morning
- A breezy north wind will settle in behind the front
- Mornings will be cool and afternoons comfortable in the week ahead
- Low rain chances return by the start of next weekend
