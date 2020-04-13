66ºF

Cooler days ahead this week

Temperatures will run about ten to fifteen degrees below average for a few days

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Afternoon temperatures this week in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – After a very warm and windy Easter, some cooler air will arrive Sunday night. Please watch the video at the bottom of the page for a detailed forecast from Your Weather Authority.

What you need to know:

  • A cold front will arrive in San Antonio late Sunday night
  • There will be no rain with this cold front
  • Temperatures will fall all the way into the 40s through Monday morning
  • A breezy north wind will settle in behind the front
  • Mornings will be cool and afternoons comfortable in the week ahead
  • Low rain chances return by the start of next weekend
