Friday front will make for a chilly start to the weekend
Another taste of fall weather arrives Friday, but spring warmth will return quickly
A significant April cold front will drop temperatures and bring a little rain for the first half of the upcoming weekend. You won’t need your jacket for too long, though...
What you need to know:
- A cold front will arrive in San Antonio Friday afternoon
- Temperatures will drop from the 70s Friday afternoon into the upper 50s by late Friday evening
- As the front moves through, a few showers will be possible
- Things will stay chilly on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures only in the low 60s
- It will also be cloudy again Saturday, with chances of showers and even a thunderstorm
- After a chance of a storm very early Sunday morning, it will be sunny by the afternoon
- High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 80s, a twenty to thirty degree temperature jump from Saturday
Here’s the latest detailed forecast from Your Weather Authority:
