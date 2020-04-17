71ºF

Friday front will make for a chilly start to the weekend

Another taste of fall weather arrives Friday, but spring warmth will return quickly

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Weekend Forecast
A significant April cold front will drop temperatures and bring a little rain for the first half of the upcoming weekend. You won’t need your jacket for too long, though...

What you need to know:

  • A cold front will arrive in San Antonio Friday afternoon
  • Temperatures will drop from the 70s Friday afternoon into the upper 50s by late Friday evening
  • As the front moves through, a few showers will be possible
  • Things will stay chilly on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures only in the low 60s
  • It will also be cloudy again Saturday, with chances of showers and even a thunderstorm
  • After a chance of a storm very early Sunday morning, it will be sunny by the afternoon
  • High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 80s, a twenty to thirty degree temperature jump from Saturday

Here’s the latest detailed forecast from Your Weather Authority:

