Friday front will make for a chilly start to the weekend

A significant April cold front will drop temperatures and bring a little rain for the first half of the upcoming weekend. You won’t need your jacket for too long, though...

A cold front will arrive in San Antonio Friday afternoon

Temperatures will drop from the 70s Friday afternoon into the upper 50s by late Friday evening

As the front moves through, a few showers will be possible

Things will stay chilly on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures only in the low 60s

It will also be cloudy again Saturday, with chances of showers and even a thunderstorm

After a chance of a storm very early Sunday morning, it will be sunny by the afternoon