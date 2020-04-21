Small chance for storms Wednesday

While some parts of Texas will be under the gun for severe weather Wednesday, San Antonio will likely only see a few passing storms.

What you need to know:

A low pressure system will dig through northern Texas Wednesday, bringing the chance for severe weather for places like Dallas/Fort Worth and northeast Texas

This system will be too far north to produce widespread storms in San Antonio

Instead, a broken line of storms will develop in the middle of the day, mainly to the northeast of San Antonio

Skies will clear by the evening Wednesday

Thursday and Friday will be warm with a high in the 90s, but with low humidity

A cool front will then arrive by the weekend, allowing for pleasant, dry weather on the weekend with highs in the 80s

