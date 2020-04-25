Sunshine AND hail? It happened east of San Antonio Saturday morning
KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains this strange phenomenon
For most people around San Antonio, Saturday has been a beautiful and sunny day. However, a strange weather phenomenon has allowed for hail to fall in places east of San Antonio like Seguin.
Here’s what happened
- A piece of energy in the upper parts of the atmosphere allowed for storms to grow tall and have a lot of energy
- These storms produced hail thousands of feet above the ground
- Meanwhile, the air near the surface was so dry that most of the rain produced by these storms evaporated before hitting the ground
- However, the hail did not evaporate as it fell through the sky
- This resulted in isolated pockets of up to quarter sized hail falling east of San Antonio
Check out pictures in this slideshow below:
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.