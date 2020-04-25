76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Weather

Sunshine AND hail? It happened east of San Antonio Saturday morning

KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains this strange phenomenon

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, San Antonio
Hail in San Antonio, Texas
Hail in San Antonio, Texas (KSAT)

For most people around San Antonio, Saturday has been a beautiful and sunny day. However, a strange weather phenomenon has allowed for hail to fall in places east of San Antonio like Seguin.

Here’s what happened

  • A piece of energy in the upper parts of the atmosphere allowed for storms to grow tall and have a lot of energy
  • These storms produced hail thousands of feet above the ground
  • Meanwhile, the air near the surface was so dry that most of the rain produced by these storms evaporated before hitting the ground
  • However, the hail did not evaporate as it fell through the sky
  • This resulted in isolated pockets of up to quarter sized hail falling east of San Antonio

Check out pictures in this slideshow below:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: