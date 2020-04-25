Sunshine AND hail? It happened east of San Antonio Saturday morning

For most people around San Antonio, Saturday has been a beautiful and sunny day. However, a strange weather phenomenon has allowed for hail to fall in places east of San Antonio like Seguin.

Here’s what happened

A piece of energy in the upper parts of the atmosphere allowed for storms to grow tall and have a lot of energy

These storms produced hail thousands of feet above the ground

Meanwhile, the air near the surface was so dry that most of the rain produced by these storms evaporated before hitting the ground

However, the hail did not evaporate as it fell through the sky

This resulted in isolated pockets of up to quarter sized hail falling east of San Antonio

Check out pictures in this slideshow below: