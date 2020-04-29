Storms early Wednesday to clear, then sunshine and windy

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE (6:50 a.m.): KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne said storms are getting closer to San Antonio, but we’ll really just see a glancing blow.

The heavier rain is showing up east of I-35 and there’s plenty of lightning and wind with the line. At the moment, however, there are NO warnings.

The line is moving south and will push off of the coast later this morning, Horne said.

---

UPDATE: KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said a significant weather advisory has been expanded to include San Antonio, Medina, Boerne, Kerrville, as well as locations east.

Heavy thunderstorms with high winds, pea sized hail, and heavy downpours will move south through the area this morning, Osterhage said.

---

(Original Story)

KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said a line of strong to severe storms is moving southeast Wednesday morning.

The storms will affect our eastern counties. The storms along with a cool front will bring in much drier air and make it windy today, Osterhage said. The highs will be in the mid 80s. More great weather tomorrow, Osterhage said.

