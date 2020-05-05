Less heat through Mother’s Day weekend

It’s been a sizzling start to the month, with high temperatures well into the 90s. Thankfully, a couple of cool fronts will make for more pleasant weather through Mother’s Day weekend.

What you need to know:

The first cool front arrived around lunch Tuesday, dropping highs into the 80s

The front will stall south of San Antonio Tuesday night, bringing a chance for isolated thunderstorms around the Alamo City Wednesday morning

Before we get too warm or humid, another front is expected to arrive Friday

This will introduce a chance for isolated storms Friday as the front approaches San Antonio midday. Light rain will also be possible Saturday morning.

Friday’s cool front will be even stronger, making Saturday cool and cloudy with highs only in the 70s

Thankfully, skies will clear for a partly cloudy and pleasant Mother’s Day. Sunday, the high will only be near 80 degrees.

Keep checking KSAT.com and the updated KSAT Weather App for the latest forecast. For now, check out the latest forecast video below: