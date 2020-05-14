Storms move through San Antonio area; Flood Advisory in effect for Medina, Uvalde counties

Published: May 14, 2020, 4:08 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 4:31 am

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said a cluster of storms with heavy rain is moving through the San Antonio metro area Thursday morning.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Medina and eastern Uvalde counties until 7 a.m.

There will be plenty of lightning, but as of 4 a.m. there was no severe weather, Osterhage said.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday, and a stray shower is possible later in the day.

The storms will fire up again Friday afternoon. The heavy rain will move through Friday night and into Saturday morning, Osterhage said.

