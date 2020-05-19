San Antonio to flirt with triple digits Tuesday
Alamo City could also challenge record high for May 19
SAN ANTONIO – We may have made it through much of spring unscathed by South Texas heat, but it is set to return in a big way Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure is building overhead, and this should allow temperatures to crank up across the San Antonio area and the state of Texas.
- Temperatures have yet to hit 100° this year in San Antonio, but it could happen Tuesday afternoon.
- Records could also be broken:
- San Antonio’s record high for May 19 is 101 degrees, which was set back in 1989. Tuesday’s forecast high for San Antonio is 99 degrees.
- Del Rio’s record high for May 19 is 104 degrees, which was set back in 1973. Tuesday’s forecast high for Del Rio is 105 degrees.
- Tuesday will be the warmest day this week, as the ridge is forecast to move away by Thursday. Temperatures should ease by the end of the week
- Rain chances kick in Thursday and increase by late in the weekend as a disturbance arrives.
