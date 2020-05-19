84ºF

San Antonio to flirt with triple digits Tuesday

Alamo City could also challenge record high for May 19

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Forecast high temperatures for Tuesday, May 19th

SAN ANTONIO – We may have made it through much of spring unscathed by South Texas heat, but it is set to return in a big way Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure is building overhead, and this should allow temperatures to crank up across the San Antonio area and the state of Texas.

  • Temperatures have yet to hit 100° this year in San Antonio, but it could happen Tuesday afternoon.
  • Records could also be broken:
    • San Antonio’s record high for May 19 is 101 degrees, which was set back in 1989. Tuesday’s forecast high for San Antonio is 99 degrees.
    • Del Rio’s record high for May 19 is 104 degrees, which was set back in 1973. Tuesday’s forecast high for Del Rio is 105 degrees.
  • Tuesday will be the warmest day this week, as the ridge is forecast to move away by Thursday. Temperatures should ease by the end of the week
  • Rain chances kick in Thursday and increase by late in the weekend as a disturbance arrives.

