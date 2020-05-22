KSAT Kids: Be a junior meteorologist!
Brinley, a 5-year-old from La Vernia, lets us know that it’s a perfect day for a hat
We’re looking for junior meteorologists! If the kids are bored at home, we’d love to see video of them giving the weather forecast.
You can email video to jhorne@ksat.com, upload it to our KSAT Connect, or post it on social media. We’ll start sharing some of the videos with our viewers.
