LIVE RADAR: Strong storms possible for San Antonio

A storm capable of producing 50-60 mph winds will be moving into west Bexar County around 10 o’clock. - Meteorologist Kaiti Blake

Storms could approach San Antonio around 10 PM Saturday night; these storms could have strong winds and some hail as they arrive in the Alamo City.

Storms are possible again Sunday evening, and are expected to approach from the west.

While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few strong to severe storms are possible at times over the weekend, especially if a line of storms develops.

It will not rain ALL weekend, but you’ll want to be prepared for when storms do pop up.

Flooding may become a concern should heavy rain concentrate over one area. Storms that develop will be slow-movers.