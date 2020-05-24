83ºF

LIVE RADAR: Strong storms possible for San Antonio

Here’s an up-to-date look at radar and details about Saturday’s storm threats

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

For live radar, please play the video above.

9:35 PM SATURDAY

A storm capable of producing 50-60 mph winds will be moving into west Bexar County around 10 o’clock. - Meteorologist Kaiti Blake

  • Storms could approach San Antonio around 10 PM Saturday night; these storms could have strong winds and some hail as they arrive in the Alamo City.
  • Storms are possible again Sunday evening, and are expected to approach from the west.
  • While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few strong to severe storms are possible at times over the weekend, especially if a line of storms develops.
  • It will not rain ALL weekend, but you’ll want to be prepared for when storms do pop up.
  • Flooding may become a concern should heavy rain concentrate over one area. Storms that develop will be slow-movers.
  • Storm chances continue into next week, as an area of low pressure drifts around South Texas.
Strong to severe storms approaching Bexar County area

