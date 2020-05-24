LIVE RADAR: Strong storms possible for San Antonio
Here’s an up-to-date look at radar and details about Saturday’s storm threats
9:35 PM SATURDAY
A storm capable of producing 50-60 mph winds will be moving into west Bexar County around 10 o’clock. - Meteorologist Kaiti Blake
- Storms could approach San Antonio around 10 PM Saturday night; these storms could have strong winds and some hail as they arrive in the Alamo City.
- Storms are possible again Sunday evening, and are expected to approach from the west.
- While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few strong to severe storms are possible at times over the weekend, especially if a line of storms develops.
- It will not rain ALL weekend, but you’ll want to be prepared for when storms do pop up.
- Flooding may become a concern should heavy rain concentrate over one area. Storms that develop will be slow-movers.
- Storm chances continue into next week, as an area of low pressure drifts around South Texas.
