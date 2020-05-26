Another chance for strong storms on Wednesday night, mainly north of San Antonio

It’s been a busy last few days and we’ll get a chance to take a breath today. But Wednesday, chances for storms ramp up again. This time, the best chance for severe weather will exist north of San Antonio. Still, storms may make it to San Antonio during the nighttime hours on Wednesday. Here are the main takeaways:

Most of Wednesday will be quiet, warm, and humid

By Wednesday afternoon, storms are forecast to develop to our north, along I-35

Storms will quickly become severe and may grow into a large cluster.

This complex of showers and storms is forecast to sink south along I-35, potentially affecting areas south of Austin by the nighttime hours.

Those just north of San Antonio are within an enhanced risk of severe weather, meaning on a scale of 1 to 5, this area is categorized as a 3. Large hail and gusty winds are possible, while an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain will also be a threat.

The storms are forecast to weaken as they move south, but may still hold together as they move toward San Antonio. With saturated soils any heavy rain will need to be closely monitored of the potential for flash flooding.