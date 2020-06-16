87ºF

Summer months bring times of Saharan dust to Texas

San Antonio likely won’t see any impacts this year until end of June

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

In the summer months, trade winds over the Atlantic Ocean funnel tons of African dust over thousands of miles to the Gulf coast and Texas.
SAN ANTONIO – Every year, typically from June through September, tons of dust from the Saharan desert in Africa is transported thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean, all the way to San Antonio.

While this fact alone is interesting, dust in the air can be a nuisance, causing itching eyes, sneezing, and general irritation -- especially for those who suffer from respiratory issues. So here’s what you need to know to prepare you for the Saharan dust:

  • Saharan dust, made of very fine particulates of minerals, travels across the Atlantic Ocean from the Sahara desert region of Africa.
  • It’s transported by the trade winds, near the Earth’s equator.
Trade winds are responsible for transporting the dust from Africa to Texas.
  • Each year, 182 million tons of dust is lifted into the air -- that’s 689,290 semi truck loads of dust!
  • Just like allergens in the atmosphere, times of dust in Texas ebbs and flows. Some days and weeks are worse than others.
  • When dust is particularly high, you can actually see it as an orange-brownish haze on the horizon
  • We’re not expecting our first bout of dust in San Antonio until the end of June

