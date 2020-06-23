More rain expected this week in San Antonio

Although June has been abnormally dry so far this year, an active weather pattern will give us a shot at some much-needed rain. Here’s what you need to know:

Tuesday morning, up to 1 inch of rain fell in pockets around San Antonio

Scattered showers and storms will be possible every day through Friday. The chance for rain each day is about 40%

Some of the storms, especially storms that develop in the afternoons, will have the capability to become slightly strong or severe

Minor flooding will be possible, especially in low-lying areas

When it is not raining, Saharan dust could allow for hazy skies and allergy-like symptoms for some folks

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the rest of the week. (KSAT 12)

