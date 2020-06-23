72ºF

More rain expected this week in San Antonio

After healthy rainfall for many Tuesday morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the rest of the week

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, San Antonio
As of Tuesday morning, pockets of up to an inch of rain have fallen around San Antonio. (KSAT 12)

Although June has been abnormally dry so far this year, an active weather pattern will give us a shot at some much-needed rain. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Tuesday morning, up to 1 inch of rain fell in pockets around San Antonio
  • Scattered showers and storms will be possible every day through Friday. The chance for rain each day is about 40%
  • Some of the storms, especially storms that develop in the afternoons, will have the capability to become slightly strong or severe
  • Minor flooding will be possible, especially in low-lying areas
  • When it is not raining, Saharan dust could allow for hazy skies and allergy-like symptoms for some folks
Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible throughout the rest of the week. (KSAT 12)

Check out the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority:

