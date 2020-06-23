More rain expected this week in San Antonio

Although June has been abnormally dry so far this year, an active weather pattern will give us a shot at some much-needed rain. Here’s what you need to know:
- Tuesday morning, up to 1 inch of rain fell in pockets around San Antonio
- Scattered showers and storms will be possible every day through Friday. The chance for rain each day is about 40%
- Some of the storms, especially storms that develop in the afternoons, will have the capability to become slightly strong or severe
- Minor flooding will be possible, especially in low-lying areas
- When it is not raining, Saharan dust could allow for hazy skies and allergy-like symptoms for some folks
Download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.