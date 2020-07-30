San Antonio on pace to see one of hottest Julys on record

SAN ANTONIO – Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t throw more misery at us, temperatures are revealing that July 2020 could go down as one of the hottest on record.

It’s a month that has included 14 days at 100 degrees or above, with two days registering temperatures at 105 degrees or higher. Almost every day this month has been above average, with the exception of two when San Antonio felt the fringe effects of Hurricane Hanna.

Month In Review for July

On July 13, San Antonio broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in July, hitting 107 degrees. Del Rio reached tied its all-time high temperature of 112 degrees on the same day.

Below is a look at how 2020 compares (so far) to other Julys on record.

The column on the left represents Julys with the highest overall average temperature. This factors in low temperatures, too. This year currently ranks second.

On the right, are the rankings of Julys with the warmest average daily high temperature. Currently, 2020 ranks third on that list.

Records for July at San Antonio Int'l Airport

Temperatures are forecast to be near or top 100 degrees for the final two days of the month. Since 1970, average summer temperatures have slowly climbed in San Antonio, according to data compiled by Climate Central.

Rising average summertime temperatures

During the hot summer months, cooling stations are offered city-wide for those needing to escape the heat. Officials are also reminding everyone to not leave children or pets in cars .