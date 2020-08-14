Heat advisories extend into the weekend, record heat possible in San Antonio

As if July wasn’t bad enough, August has been seemingly worse, with a stretch of triple digit heat that began on the 7th. This weekend calls for temperatures to rise even more, potentially into record territory. Then, rain chances finally return on Monday. Here are the main forecast highlights:

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the area into the weekend, with high temperatures eclipsing 100° and heat index values surging as high as 110°

Heat Advisory through Saturday (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Heat illness can occur quickly in these conditions

Records are in jeopardy both Saturday (102° in 2013) and Sunday (103° in 1969)

August has not seen a high temperature lower than 98° and over half of the days have been at 100° or higher (at San Antonio International Airport)

Some relief is possible on Monday as the heat high shifts west and rain chances return to the forecast

Rain chances possible Monday (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)