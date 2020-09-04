Welcome rainfall, hot Labor Day, and potential cold front next week in the forecast

It appears we’ve survived yet another brutal South Texas summer. Fall doesn’t officially arrive until September 22nd, but long stretches of triple-digit heat look to be in our rear-view mirror. Here’s an overview of what to expect for the Labor Day weekend and next week.

Healthy rainfall returns

Scattered showers and storms stay in the forecast Friday afternoon through Saturday evening

Localized heavy rainfall is possible, with minor street flooding in spots

Severe weather is not anticipated, but frequent lightning and gusty winds will be fairly common with any storms that develop

There will be periods of sunshine mixed in with the mostly cloudy conditions

A hot Labor Day

The pattern is forecast to quiet down Sunday through Tuesday

Expect partly cloudy skies on Labor Day, with highs in the mid-90s

Heat index values could approach 100°

A stray shower or storm is possible, but not likely

Potential front next week

There remains a high level of uncertainty as to whether or not a cold front will sweep through South Texas next week

Regardless of a front moving through, rain chances will pick up significantly by Wednesday

Cloud cover and rainfall would help to keep temperatures down, potentially resulting in highs in the 80s

Should the front sweep through, lower humidity and cooler temperatures (especially in the mornings) would also show up in the forecast

