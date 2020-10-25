Strong cold front will impact San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – While we will see a brief warm-up on Sunday, our strongest cold front of the season is set to arrive Monday.

Here are the main takeaways as you plan out your activities this week:

SUNDAY : Temperatures will return to the mid-to upper 80s Sunday afternoon. Humidity will increase, too.

MONDAY : While it’ll be warm and muggy to start, another cold front will sweep through during the day. A few isolated showers along the front are possible. By Monday evening, it will turn windy and cooler.

TUESDAY : It’ll be a chilly, grey day as skies stay cloudy. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s. An approaching upper level low will bring chances of off & on light rain and will keep the cloud cover around.

WEDNESDAY : Some of the best rain chances we had in a while arrive Tuesday night and early Wednesday as that upper level low moves across Texas. Temperatures will still be on the chilly side, despite some clearing late in the day.

Even though there will be scattered & light rain Tuesday and Wednesday, rainfall amounts don’t look too impressive. At most, some locations will receive half an inch of rain.

An approaching upper level low will aid in the return of rain chances for South Texas next week (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Halloween Sneak Peek

Despite some chilly, damp days next week, things are looking cool and dry for Halloween next weekend. At this time, temperatures are poised to be in the 60s Saturday evening under clear skies. We’ll keep you updated!

Stay Informed

Keep tabs on the big temperature swings, rain chances, and the Halloween forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications in your phone’s settings for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

