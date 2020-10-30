Halloween Weather: All treats, no tricks

Like many things, Halloween festivities -- including trick-or-treating -- will look different this year.

However, one thing you won’t have to worry about is the weather!

Here’s what you need to know as you plan your Halloween and upcoming weekend:

Friday will be a picture-perfect fall day! Skies will be clear and humidity will be low. It will be cold in the morning with temperatures in the low 40s, but we’ll warm into the 70s by the afternoon.

Expect cool & clear conditions for all Friday night football games.

After a cold start to the day Saturday, temperatures will jump back into the mid-to upper 70s Saturday afternoon.

For trick-or-treating Saturday evening, expect temperatures to fall into the 60s under mostly clear skies. There won’t be much of a breeze and humidity will still be on the low side. (No sweating in costumes -- always a win!)

On Sunday, a dry cold front will move through, meaning we won’t get any rain. However, this front will bring in a reinforcing shot of some more dry air.

Thanks to that front, humidity will stay low through the middle of next week. Enjoy the fall-like weather!

Don’t Forget to Fall Back

Halloween weekend also brings us to the end of Daylight Saving Time. The time change officially occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday.

And while this is the one where we get an extra hour of sleep, it also means we’ll see a change in our sunrise and sunset times by Sunday.

