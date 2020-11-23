A few fronts in the forecast this week

A series of cold fronts will bring a few rounds of weather changes to South Texas this week. So, if you’re planning a socially distant Thanksgiving holiday, here’s what you need to know about the weather:
Front #1
- A weak cold front moved through San Antonio Sunday evening
- This will make for a slightly cooler day on Monday, although afternoon highs will still be in the 70s
Front #2
- After a comfortable day Monday, things will turn mostly cloudy and damp by Tuesday
- Some isolated showers will be possible Tuesday, especially in the morning
- Another cold front will arrive in San Antonio around dawn on Wednesday
- Skies will be sunny and humidity lower on Wednesday as a result
Thanksgiving Day
- It will be cool and clear Thursday morning
- By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid-70s and cloud cover will be increasing
- By late Thursday night, patchy fog & drizzle could begin to develop
Front #3
- Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Friday ahead of another cold front
- This front is poised to arrive late Friday/early Saturday
- While rain chances aren’t as high as what we need, some scattered thundershowers are possible Saturday before things clear out by Sunday
Stay Informed
