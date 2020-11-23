A few fronts in the forecast this week

A series of cold fronts will bring a few rounds of weather changes to South Texas this week. So, if you’re planning a socially distant Thanksgiving holiday, here’s what you need to know about the weather:

Front #1

A weak cold front moved through San Antonio Sunday evening

This will make for a slightly cooler day on Monday, although afternoon highs will still be in the 70s

Front #2

After a comfortable day Monday, things will turn mostly cloudy and damp by Tuesday

Some isolated showers will be possible Tuesday, especially in the morning

Another cold front will arrive in San Antonio around dawn on Wednesday

Skies will be sunny and humidity lower on Wednesday as a result

Thanksgiving Day

It will be cool and clear Thursday morning

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid-70s and cloud cover will be increasing

By late Thursday night, patchy fog & drizzle could begin to develop

The latest forecast for Thanksgiving in San Antonio (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Front #3

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Friday ahead of another cold front

This front is poised to arrive late Friday/early Saturday

While rain chances aren’t as high as what we need, some scattered thundershowers are possible Saturday before things clear out by Sunday

A change in our weather pattern will allow for a chance of rain early next weekend (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

