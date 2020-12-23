San Antonio to see wind gusts up to 45 mph Wednesday night

SAN ANTONIO – It won’t seem like holiday weather on Wednesday, as temperatures warm into the 70s and humidity levels surge. But by sundown, expect an abrupt change. A strong cold front will sweep through, resulting in strong, gusty winds.

Cold front Wednesday evening

Overnight, gusts up to 45 mph will be possible. You’ll want to make sure your Christmas decorations are secure.

Potential wind gusts Wednesday night/Thursday morning

Thursday morning, temperatures will dip into the 30s, while winds remain breezy. This will result in wind chill values in the 20s and even teens for the Hill Country.

Wind Chill Thursday morning

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Winds will calm Thursday night, allowing for cold temperatures Christmas morning (just in time for Santa!). In fact, a widespread freeze is expected. Don’t forget to protect sensitive plants and bring in your pets. It’ll warm into the mid-60s by the afternoon.