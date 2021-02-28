Storms likely in San Antonio overnight & Monday morning

Rain timeline overnight and Monday (3/1/2021). Some storms could be strong

SAN ANTONIO – It certainly has been an eventful month with snow and frigid, arctic air placing February 2021 in the record books. As we round out the month and head into the first day of March, storms will be possible. Here’s what you need to know:

Humid Sunday

It’ll be downright humid and difficult to see the sun Sunday, although we can’t rule out a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon

Highs will be near 80° with a wind from the southeast at 5-15 mph

A stray shower is possible Sunday afternoon and evening

Overnight & Monday

A cold front will arrive close to midnight, sparking storms overnight

Some of these storms could be on the strong side with hail up to the size of quarters and gusty winds possible

Scattered storms will continue into Monday morning, and will likely disrupt the morning commute

By lunch, a few scattered showers will linger and it will be breezy and cool

Winds will be from the north at 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph

Temperatures will be near 50 degrees as rain comes to an end by the late afternoon and evening. A freeze is NOT expected

Rainfall Potential

Widespread 0.5″ of rain is likely

Pockets of up to 1-2″ are possible where heavier storms set up

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday, we’ll see the sun, and we’ll have a break from rain and cloudiness through Thursday.

Stay Informed

