San Antonio to see a chance for storms early on Wednesday

Our last opportunity at rain ended with most of us seeing less than a tenth of an inch.

This go-round doesn’t appear to bring us a significant increase in rainfall, but our chance for severe weather does increase a bit. Here’s what you need to know:

Moisture returns early on Tuesday, resulting in a chance for fog across the area

Expect more clouds on Tuesday and an outside chance for a shower or two east of I-35

Storms are forecast to develop along a boundary late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning across the Edwards Plateau and Hill County. As they develop, these storms will have the potential to become strong to severe. Part of the Hill Country lies in a slight risk for severe weather (on a scale of one to five, one being the lowest, the yellow area represents a two). San Antonio is within a marginal risk for severe storms (the lowest potential). The main risks will be strong, gusty winds and hail.

Timing: Storms are forecast to arrive to the Edward Plateau just after midnight Wednesday. A line of showers and storms will be nearing San Antonio between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Once the line passes, drier air will filter in, while northwest winds become gusty. Skies will clear on Wednesday.

Most places will receive around a tenth of an inch or less, while those east of I-35 could see up to a quarter of an inch.

7 Day Forecast

