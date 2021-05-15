Active pattern setting up over South Texas, chances for rain throughout the next seven days

We got a nice break to end the work week, but the weather pattern becomes more active starting this weekend. Here are some of the main takeaways:

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday, with the best chance in San Antonio during the midday and afternoon hours.

Another area of rain may affect the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, although this scenario is more uncertain.

We do not expect much severe weather this weekend, but can’t rule out a strong storm or two.

Rain chances dip slightly on Monday. Still, a few showers or storms remain possible.

Tuesday afternoon may bring our best chance for storms. This time, severe weather is a possibility and will need to be monitored. Heavy rain could also be an issue.

Rain chances do not end there, with the threat of more showers and storms Wednesday through Friday.