Severe Thunderstorm Watch for San Antonio until 2 AM

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in place until 2 a.m. Saturday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 2 a.m. Saturday for the counties in yellow in the image above. This does include San Antonio and Bexar County.

Remember: A Watch means that severe weather is possible. A Warning means that severe weather is already occurring.

It's important to know the difference between a Watch and a Warning! (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While some severe weather is expected late Friday into the predawn hours of Saturday morning, the whole Memorial Day weekend will not be a washout. Read more about the weekend forecast here.

