Showers, storms around at times over the Fourth of July weekend

SAN ANTONIO – It’s safe to say that a lot of people are looking forward to this year’s Fourth of July holiday festivities! There’s certainly no shortage of events planned, including the City of San Antonio’s Fourth of July Celebration. That being said, the weather will play a big role over the next several days.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the long weekend:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop by midday on Saturday.

Heavy downpours with lightning and gusty winds will be possible through the afternoon hours , winding down closer to sunset.

A similar setup can be expected on Sunday : showers and some storms popping up by lunchtime, continuing through the afternoon, and then ending in the evening.

Monday will feature a slightly higher chance of rain as more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through.

Thanks to the daily rain chances and increased cloud cover, afternoon high temperatures will only be in the upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend. (It could be much hotter this time of year!)

While not much severe weather is expected over the weekend, a few storms could be on the stronger side. The threats would be very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts.

A stray shower will be possible Sunday evening, but storm chances will be highest during the afternoon hours (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Weather Safety

You’ve probably heard the KSAT Weather Authority Team say, “When thunder roars, go indoors!” With storms in the forecast this weekend, you’ll need to be ready to move your outdoors plan indoors for a period of time. This includes being ready to get out of the pool or out of our area lakes and rivers.

Remember: if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Stay Weather-Aware

