The weather for Halloween weekend will be a treat

SAN ANTONIO – We’ll be feeling the effects of Wednesday’s cold front all the way through the upcoming weekend, which bodes well for any Halloween plans you might have! 🎃 Whether you have a costume party to attend or some serious trick-or-treating to do, here’s what you need to know:

FRIDAY: Be ready to grab a light jacket again Friday morning, as low temperatures will be back in the 40s and 50s. While it’ll be breezy at times throughout the day, it won’t be nearly as gusty as it was Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be clear all day & humidity will stay low. Look for afternoon highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest of the next seven days, with lows in the mid-40s around San Antonio. However, we’ll warm up to near 80° in the afternoon under sunny skies. Even as it gets a little warm, humidity will still be low. If you’ll be heading out for any festivities Saturday night, expect cool and crisp conditions with temperatures falling through the 50s.

If you'll be heading to a Halloween party Saturday night, it will still be cool and comfortable outside. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY: After another cool morning, our high temperatures will be in the low 80s on Sunday. A light wind out of the ESE will begin to bring some humidity back, but it’ll still feel really nice. Aside from a few clouds here and there, skies will remain clear. Look for temperatures to fall through the 70s and into the 60s during Trick-Or-Treating time. 🍬

It will be really nice for trick-or-treating this year, thanks to cooler air and lower humidity. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Halloween Climatology

While we’re in for nice weather this year, Halloween has proven to be a bit of a weather wild card in the past! We’ve been as hot as the upper 80s and as cold as the upper 20s. There have also been plenty of years with rain in the forecast since this is the time of year when cold fronts start to move through with more consistency.

A look at some of the weather extremes San Antonio has seen on Halloween over the years! (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay In-The-Know

To keep up with your local weather forecast, download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Ad

Want to share weather pictures with the weather team? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.