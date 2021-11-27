Weekend Weather: Cold & damp Saturday, clearing Sunday

A couple more rounds of weather changes are ahead for San Antonio and South Texas this weekend. Here’s what you need to know as you plan out the next couple of days:
FRIDAY NIGHT
- As an area of low pressure approaches, showers and drizzle will fill in from west to east after midnight. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will drop to the mid- to upper 40s.
SATURDAY
- Brew up some hot coffee! The day will begin cold and rainy. Light rain will be fairly persistent for much of the morning. In fact, the ‘rainiest’ part of the day Saturday will be the predawn hours through about noon. 🌧️
- Saturday morning’s rain will begin to shift east of I-35 in the afternoon. So, there will be more breaks in the rain after lunchtime. However, some lingering showers will be possible through the early evening hours.
- Thanks to the rain and clouds, it will stay cold Saturday. Temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s & 50s! Keep your jacket handy. 🧥
SATURDAY NIGHT
- Showers will shift east and completely out of the area by Saturday night. Skies will gradually start to clear.
SUNDAY
- We’ll see a lot more sunshine to finish up the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 40s, but we’ll warm into the 60s by the afternoon. It’ll be a great day to do any outdoor decorating for the holidays. 🎄
7-DAY FORECAST
STAY IN-THE-KNOW!
Keep up with your local weather forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.
Want to share weather pictures with the weather team? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.