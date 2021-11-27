Weekend Weather: Cold & damp Saturday, clearing Sunday

Rain chances will be highest during the first part of the day Saturday

A couple more rounds of weather changes are ahead for San Antonio and South Texas this weekend. Here’s what you need to know as you plan out the next couple of days:

FRIDAY NIGHT

As an area of low pressure approaches, showers and drizzle will fill in from west to east after midnight. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will drop to the mid- to upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Brew up some hot coffee! The day will begin cold and rainy. Light rain will be fairly persistent for much of the morning. In fact, the ‘rainiest’ part of the day Saturday will be the predawn hours through about noon. 🌧️

Areas of light rain are expected across South Texas Saturday morning (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Saturday morning’s rain will begin to shift east of I-35 in the afternoon. So, there will be more breaks in the rain after lunchtime. However, some lingering showers will be possible through the early evening hours.

Thanks to the rain and clouds, it will stay cold Saturday. Temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s & 50s! Keep your jacket handy. 🧥

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers will shift east and completely out of the area by Saturday night. Skies will gradually start to clear.

SUNDAY

We’ll see a lot more sunshine to finish up the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 40s, but we’ll warm into the 60s by the afternoon. It’ll be a great day to do any outdoor decorating for the holidays. 🎄

7-DAY FORECAST

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STAY IN-THE-KNOW!

Keep up with your local weather forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share weather pictures with the weather team? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.