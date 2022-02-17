Fire danger Thursday in San Antonio, blustery Friday morning

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the KSAT viewing area until Thursday evening

Dry air has surged into South Texas on gusty west and northwest winds. That dry air combined, with the gusty winds, and our current drought situation means there will be a high fire danger today. Here’s what you need to know:

Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire area today until 8 p.m . This means conditions are favorable for wildfires to spread. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Winds gusting up to 35 mph are possible today and through tonight.

A cold front will push through by early afternoon, causing temperatures to fall by this evening

By Friday morning, temperatures will fall to near freezing in San Antonio, with 20s possible in the Hill Country. Breezy conditions will put wind chills in the 20s.

Wind chills Friday morning will be in the 20s around San Antonio (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mostly sunny skies on Friday will allow temperatures to rebound to near 60 by the afternoon

The weekend looks nice, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and increasing clouds on Sunday

