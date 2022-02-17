74º

Fire danger Thursday in San Antonio, blustery Friday morning

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the KSAT viewing area until Thursday evening (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dry air has surged into South Texas on gusty west and northwest winds. That dry air combined, with the gusty winds, and our current drought situation means there will be a high fire danger today. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire area today until 8 p.m. This means conditions are favorable for wildfires to spread. Outdoor burning is not advised.
  • Winds gusting up to 35 mph are possible today and through tonight.
  • A cold front will push through by early afternoon, causing temperatures to fall by this evening
  • By Friday morning, temperatures will fall to near freezing in San Antonio, with 20s possible in the Hill Country. Breezy conditions will put wind chills in the 20s.
Wind chills Friday morning will be in the 20s around San Antonio (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • Mostly sunny skies on Friday will allow temperatures to rebound to near 60 by the afternoon
  • The weekend looks nice, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and increasing clouds on Sunday

7-DAY FORECAST

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Kaiti Blake is a child weather-geek-turned-meteorologist. A member of the KSAT Weather Authority, Kaiti is a co-host of the Whatever the Weather video podcast. After graduating from Texas Tech University, Kaiti worked at WJTV 12 in Jackson, Mississippi and KTAB in Abilene.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

