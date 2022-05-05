Tornado Watch for areas west of San Antonio until 10 p.m. Wednesday

A Tornado Watch will be in effect for areas west of San Antonio until 10pm Wednesday

A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas west of San Antonio until 10pm Wednesday night. A Tornado Watch means that storms capable of producing tornadoes will be possible. Areas included in the Tornado Watch include: Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Brackettville, and Rocksprings.

Thunderstorms crossing the Rio Grande Wednesday evening could produce severe weather - large hail & damaging winds - for some of our westernmost communities until after sunset.

For San Antonio and areas closer to the I-35 corridor: only isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast tonight. Any concern for severe weather is expected to be limited to areas well west of I-35 and Highway 281.

To keep up with the weather situation in your neighborhood, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Ad

LIVE RADAR:

Watch storms develop, move through San Antonio and South Texas with a live, updating Doppler radar.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

More resources: