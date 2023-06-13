Noticing a haze today in San Antonio? Smoke from Mexico is partially to blame

SAN ANTONIO – Surface smoke is funneling up through Texas courtesy of agricultural burning in Mexico.

While air quality remains in the “moderate” category, just shy of the “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” many people are noticing the haze across San Antonio.

Light concentrations of smoke are making their way up from Mexico (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The haze is likely a combination of thick humidity, low clouds, and smoke.

Agricultural burning takes place every year in Mexico, as it helps enhance crops and grasses for pasture. However, the smoke can also help degrade air quality.

The smoke is forecast to hang around this week, combining with thick humidity to create the hazy conditions. The burning should wind down soon, with growing season taking over from June to October.

