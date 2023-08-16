Tropical wave expected in the Gulf of Mexico next week. Here’s what we’re monitoring

The tropical wave that could bring tropical moisture into parts of South Texas next week currently has a low chance for tropical development.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an ‘area to watch’ in the Gulf of Mexico early next week (Aug. 21 - 23) for a tropical wave that could send tropical moisture into parts of South Texas.

Here’s what we know and what we’ll need to finetune in the days ahead:

KEY POINTS

A tropical wave will move into the Western Gulf early next week (Aug. 21 - 23), but there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track that it will take and how it will evolve.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted the Western Gulf with a low (20%) chance for tropical development during this timeframe.

Tropical moisture is expected to filter into parts of South Texas, but the overall track and organization of the disturbance will ultimately determine who sees the best rain chances.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 16, just isolated rain chances are in the forecast for San Antonio early next week.

WHAT WE KNOW

With more than 50 triple-digit days under our belt in San Antonio this summer, we’re no doubt looking for any relief and rain chances that we can gather. A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico early next week is expected to send tropical moisture into at least parts of South Texas, which has allowed us to introduce isolated rain chances into the forecast for Monday, Aug. 21 - Wednesday, Aug. 23.

As of right now, it’s not looking to be a widespread, heavy rainfall event for all of South Central Texas, but added moisture and cloud cover could help temperatures trend down, perhaps even below 100° for the first time this month.

WHAT WE NEED TO MONITOR

As of Wednesday, Aug. 16, the National Hurricane Center has placed a low 20% chance for tropical development in the Western Gulf of Mexico during this timeframe. While the warm Gulf waters are capable of supporting a tropical system, other factors like Saharan dust and the position of the ‘heat high’ that we’ve been dealing with for the past several weeks will determine how organized the system becomes and exactly where the system tracks.

For example, the farther north the high pressure lands, the better chance the disturbance would have at moving into parts of South Texas, bringing us better rain chances. On the flip side of things, if the high pressure system is positioned farther south, it would likely steer the disturbance south of us and closer to Mexico, leading to a drier forecast for South Central Texas and San Antonio.

ELSEWHERE IN THE ATLANTIC

Less than a month out from the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on Sept. 10, there are now two other areas to watch in the Central and Eastern Atlantic:

Two tropical waves in the Central and Eastern Atlantic have a medium chance for tropical development in the next 7 days.

Both disturbances have a medium chance for tropical development over the next seven days but currently look to curve more to the northwest. We’ll keep eyes on it!

There is still plenty of time to finetune the details of next week’s tropical wave and how it could affect our rain chances in South Central Texas.

Rest assured, we’ll be monitoring it for you! The latest updates can always be found on-air, online, and on your KSAT Weather Authority App.

