Sunday evening’s cold front will make for a chilly Halloween this year

Cold air arrives in time for trick-or-treating Tuesday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Prep for a cold and breezy Halloween!

A strong cold front arriving Sunday evening will send much colder weather into South Central Texas early next week, so make sure you have a plan to bundle up your kiddos this Halloween!

KEY POINTS:

  • A strong cold front is expected to move across Texas this weekend, making it to San Antonio and the Hill Country Sunday evening (10/29)
  • Scattered rain and storms are expected to accompany the front on Sunday, with lingering rain chances Monday and into early Tuesday
  • A few showers will be possible early Tuesday, but latest indications trend towards rain chances ending before trick-or-treat time.
  • Still, it will be cold and breezy, so plan on bundling up the kiddos and keep checking in as we get closer to Halloween!

COLD AIR MOVES INTO TEXAS HALLOWEEN WEEK

Cold air will move across Texas Halloween week. Timing is important for trick-or-treating. We'll keep you posted! (2023 KSAT -- All Rights Reserved)

A strong cold front is expected to sweep across Texas this weekend, moving into South Central Texas on Sunday.

Scattered rain and storms are expected to move in along and behind the boundary. The best chances are currently Sunday night and Monday.

A few showers could linger into Tuesday morning, but should start to move out by trick-or-treat time Tuesday evening. Check back in the coming days as we continue to fine tune that part of the forecast!

Regardless, Halloween is looking chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. With breezy north winds sticking around into Tuesday, that could make it feel even colder at times. So, plan to have the warmer costume option ready-to-go for your kiddos!

Your Weather Authority will continue to update you as we get closer to the spooky day. Have a great weekend!

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

