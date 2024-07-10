79º
Pop-up downpours again today, some could be heavy

If you don’t see rain today, there are more chances over the next few days

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

FORECAST HIGHIGHTS:

  • Like yesterday, pop-up downpours will be possible this afternoon
  • Not everyone will see rain, but those who do may experience heavy rainfall
  • More chances shows up for the rest of the workweek

FORECAST:

Yesterday brought some much-needed rainfall to parts of the area. Today brings another chance. Deep moisture continues to feed in to South Texas and that good moisture source stays with us through Saturday. That means that isolated to widely scattered rainfall will be in the forecast. Not everyone will see rainfall, but those who do should see heavy downpours. High pressure will begin to nudge into the area by Sunday and that’ll dry us out and crank temperatures back up to near 100.

