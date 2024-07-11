73º
There’s a chance you won’t have to water your lawn this week 👍

More isolated to scattered downpours today, Friday, and Saturday

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

YESTERDAY’S RAINFALL:

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

  • While the coverage may not be as widespread as Wednesday, more pop-up downpours are possible today
  • Friday and Saturday brings additional chances for rain
  • Good moisture in the atmosphere means pockets of heavy rain are possible

FORECAST:

Good morning! Yesterday brought us more good rainfall and today should be no different. Pop-up downpours are possible this afternoon. Like yesterday, we’ll reach the mid-90s this afternoon, while heat index values should reach to near 100°. Friday and Saturday feature a similar setup, meaning there’s little change to the forecast for the next two days.

By Sunday, high pressure will begin to nudge into the area. This will end our rain chances and allow temperatures to rise to near 100°.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

