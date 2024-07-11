There’s a chance you won’t have to water your lawn this week 👍

YESTERDAY’S RAINFALL:

Rainfall Totals on Wednesday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

While the coverage may not be as widespread as Wednesday, more pop-up downpours are possible today

Friday and Saturday brings additional chances for rain

Good moisture in the atmosphere means pockets of heavy rain are possible

FORECAST:

Good morning! Yesterday brought us more good rainfall and today should be no different. Pop-up downpours are possible this afternoon. Like yesterday, we’ll reach the mid-90s this afternoon, while heat index values should reach to near 100°. Friday and Saturday feature a similar setup, meaning there’s little change to the forecast for the next two days.

By Sunday, high pressure will begin to nudge into the area. This will end our rain chances and allow temperatures to rise to near 100°.