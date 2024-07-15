It might be hot & dry today, but there’s more hope ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

We’ll revert back to more typical summer weather today: hot & dry

The first half of the work week looks quiet

However, rain chances make a return by Wednesday and stay with us into the weekend

FORECAST:

What a stretch it has been! Highs in the 80s. Rain. Could we ask for more? You bet we can! There are more rain chances in the extended forecast. However, today, look for it to be hot and dry. Expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper-90s and heat index values above 100. Tuesday looks quiet, too.

It’s not until Wednesday that a bit of a pattern change brings a small chance for rain back into the picture. The odds go up a bit on Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible. As for now, triple digits remain out of the forecast.