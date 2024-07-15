78º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

It might be hot & dry today, but there’s more hope ahead

It’s been a good stretch for South Texas

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Tags: Forecast
Justin's forecast. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

  • We’ll revert back to more typical summer weather today: hot & dry
  • The first half of the work week looks quiet
  • However, rain chances make a return by Wednesday and stay with us into the weekend

FORECAST:

What a stretch it has been! Highs in the 80s. Rain. Could we ask for more? You bet we can! There are more rain chances in the extended forecast. However, today, look for it to be hot and dry. Expect mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper-90s and heat index values above 100. Tuesday looks quiet, too.

It’s not until Wednesday that a bit of a pattern change brings a small chance for rain back into the picture. The odds go up a bit on Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible. As for now, triple digits remain out of the forecast.

Rain chances this week. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos