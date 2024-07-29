80º
Rain comes to an end. Next up: Saharan dust

A plume of dust heads our way by midweek

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • After a few showers this morning, our rainy pattern comes to an end
  • San Antonio is now above average, for the year, on rainfall
  • A drier pattern takes hold this week
  • Saharan dust makes a return midweek, with hazy skies
FORECAST:

Good morning! Showers are affecting parts of the Hill Country this morning, but they will quickly come to an end. By the afternoon, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and hot conditions. It’ll also be humid due to the recent rainfall. The pattern is shifting, which places Texas in a dry and hot pattern over the next week. Highs will go from the mid-90s today to the upper-90s by the end of the week.

On Wednesday, a plume of Saharan dust will arrive to the area. This will create hazy conditions. Those who are sensitive to the dust may experience some mild allergy issues. The plume should fade by late Thursday.

Have a great day! -- Justin

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

