Rain comes to an end. Next up: Saharan dust

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

After a few showers this morning, our rainy pattern comes to an end

San Antonio is now above average, for the year, on rainfall

A drier pattern takes hold this week

Saharan dust makes a return midweek, with hazy skies

FORECAST:

Good morning! Showers are affecting parts of the Hill Country this morning, but they will quickly come to an end. By the afternoon, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and hot conditions. It’ll also be humid due to the recent rainfall. The pattern is shifting, which places Texas in a dry and hot pattern over the next week. Highs will go from the mid-90s today to the upper-90s by the end of the week.

On Wednesday, a plume of Saharan dust will arrive to the area. This will create hazy conditions. Those who are sensitive to the dust may experience some mild allergy issues. The plume should fade by late Thursday.

Saharan dust arrives to the area by Wednesday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day! -- Justin