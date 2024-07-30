A busy July wraps up with dust and heat

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

No rain, hot temperatures, and heat index values 100°+ this week

Plume of Saharan dust over Gulf set to move in tomorrow

Possible development in the tropics

FORECAST:

Good morning! It has been a good month. Especially, if you consider that we saw rain somewhere in the area for nearly half of July. All good things must come to an end. We’ll finish out the month as we started: hot and dry. Temperatures likely won’t top 100°, but it’ll feel that way. Heat index values will reach as high as 105° in some spots this week, as humidity holds.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Mexico, we can see a plume of Saharan dust making a move toward Texas. It’s set to arrive tomorrow and stick around into Thursday. Should you worry? For most of us, no. It’s suspended high in atmosphere and only small concentrations make it down to the surface, but it’s possible that it could affect those who are sensitive to dust. The biggest impacts are a hazy sky and colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Saharan dust over the Gulf on Monday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Lastly, the tropics are forecast to become active again. Indications are that a wave, currently over the Atlantic, will start to organize in the coming days. It’s far too early to talk specifics, but for now, those in the northern Caribbean and Florida will want to watch what unfolds.

Have a great day!