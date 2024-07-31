Dust rolls in today, while temps approach triple digits

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Hazy skies spread across the area this afternoon

The first half of August is often San Antonio’s hottest time of year

Fittingly, we’ll be near 100° by the weekend

FORECAST:

Good morning! Are you tired of hearing about Saharan dust yet? Don’t worry, it’ll only be around today and tomorrow. The plume is beginning to work into deep South Texas and will spread across the area today. As we’ve been saying, most won’t even notice. Skies will be a bit hazier and air quality may briefly dip into the ‘unhealthy for those who are sensitive’ range, as the plume peaks later today. This means those with asthma or severe allergies may feel it, however the bulk of the population will not be affected.

Air quality will dip slightly Wednesday and Thursday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By the weekend, temperatures will rise a degree or two more, putting us on the doorstep of 100°. Regardless, the heat index will peak above 100° each and every day this week.

Any rain chance will hold off until late Sunday and into Monday. As of now, those rain chances are low.

Have a great day!