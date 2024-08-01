Could San Antonio see rain this weekend? Doubtful, but not impossible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Saharan dust is on its way out

Temperatures will approach 100° this weekend

A stray storm can’t be ruled out Saturday and Sunday afternoons

FORECAST:

Good morning! Air quality is still down a bit, with the Saharan dust plume still hovering over Texas. Hazy skies hold much of today, but the dust will be on its way out this afternoon. Expect temperatures to reach the upper-90s and heat index values to rise above 100° for several hours later today. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.

Temperatures rise a degree or two by the weekend, with Saturday being the hottest day in the extended forecast. Late in the day on Saturday, a storm or two may develop across the Hill Country. Odds of this are low. By Sunday, a weak front may stir up a few more afternoon, isolated storms. Anything that develops will be few and far between and temperatures will stay hot.

Futurecast for Sunday afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Next week continues with above-average heat. Have a great day and stay cool!