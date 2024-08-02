This weekend: Triple digits and late-day pop-ups

A dying front is expected to give lift to a few storms late Saturday and into Sunday.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Friday is quiet, but hot.

Saturday: Even hotter, with triple digits a good bet

A weak front could kick up a storm late on Saturday, mainly north of San Antonio

A slightly better shot at rain exists on Sunday, but most will stay dry

FORECAST:

Good morning! The biggest takeaway from today’s forecast will be the significant heat indices. It’ll feel like 103°-105° during the peak heating hours this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Heat index values will soar this afternoon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On Saturday, temperatures will soar higher ahead of a weak front. Triple digits are a good bet for most of us and heat index values will be a degree or two higher than today. It’s that heat that will help to generate isolated storms along a boundary in Central Texas. Those storms will seep south into the Hill Country by Saturday evening. At this point, this activity is forecast to stay north of San Antonio. Some dying showers are possible in San Antonio Sunday morning.

With the boundary around on Sunday, a few more isolated showers and storms will be possible, even in San Antonio. Anything that develops will be few and far between, so know that most of us will stay dry.

TROPICS:

Meanwhile, near Haiti this morning, a developing system is beginning to take shape. This is expected to become Debby. As of this morning, the forecast calls for this system to get pulled north towards the western coast of Florida. Heavy rainfall is expected in Florida this weekend. Debby is not anticipated to have any impacts on Texas.