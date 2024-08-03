Saturday will be San Antonio’s first 100° day in nearly a month, with a small chance for weekend rain

KEY POINTS:

Hot weekend with peak heat index values as high as 107°

Small chance for thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday evenings

San Antonio's weekend forecast for 8/3 and 8/4 is hot with an isolated storm possible in the evenings (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST DETAILS:

The last 100-degree day in San Antonio was way back on July 6, 28 days ago. We’re likely to hit 100° this afternoon with a peak heat index of 105° to 107° thanks to high humidity. There’s a small chance (20%) for a stray thundershower after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday starts with mostly cloudy skies and even a sprinkle or two. But with quickly clearing skies, we’ll warm up to near 100° in the afternoon. Slightly better, but still low, rain chances (30%) Sunday after 4 p.m.. Chances for rain are not high enough to cancel Sunday evening plans. However, if you happen to get a storm, you could experience gusty winds and heavy rain. Plan to have the radar handy Sunday evening, just in case!

Otherwise, the week ahead will be typical for August: hot and humid with little-to-no chance for rain. Have a nice weekend! ~ Sarah