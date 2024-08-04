79º
Starting a hot Sunday with isolated storms, another window for rain from 4 pm to 8 pm

A few lucky neighborhoods will see rare August rain

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Don’t cancel your Sunday plans, but there are two windows for spotty rain today!

KEY POINTS:

  • Spotty storms near dawn Sunday morning and again Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Otherwise hot and humid with heat index values from 100° to 105°

FORECAST DETAILS:

A brief shot at morning rain Sunday, then hot and humid before another opportunity for spotty rain from 4 pm to 8 pm (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There are a few spotty storms early this morning around the Hill Country and San Antonio metro area. Most will miss out on the rain, but if you get a storm expect brief, heavy rain and lightning.

We’ll see a break from the rain mid-morning, skies will clear, and it will become hot. Expect a high in the upper-90s with a heat index peaking at 100° to 105°.

Then, we’ll have another window for spotty storms from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Once again, if you get rain, expect a heavy downpour with gusty winds and lightning. After sunset, all rain chances will end for the week.

It’ll be sunny and hot with highs near 100°. Have a nice Sunday, and if you get rain, be sure to post pictures to KSAT Connect!

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

