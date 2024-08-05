81º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

Hottest temps of the season arrive this week

Triple digits are a sure bet later this week

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
A heat high will bring some of the hottest temperatures of the season. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Hot & sunny this week. Heat index values 100-105°
  • It’ll be rain-free
  • Debby is making landfall in Florida this morning
FORECAST:

We were doing so well... but, all good things must come to an end. The heat high is back and we’ll feel it. Today, we’ll likely stay just shy of 100°, but by tomorrow and beyond, triple digits become a good bet. Heat index values will range from 100-105° all week. Thankfully, humidity will drop some during the afternoons. Rainfall is not expected.

Meantime, Hurricane Debby is making landfall this morning in the coastal bend of Florida and it’ll be a prolific rainfall maker for Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. It’ll linger over the next several days and likely will result in travel delays if you plan to travel this week.

Rainfall over the next 5 days due to Debby. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day and stay cool! -- Justin

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos