Hottest temps of the season arrive this week

A heat high will bring some of the hottest temperatures of the season.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Hot & sunny this week. Heat index values 100-105°

It’ll be rain-free

Debby is making landfall in Florida this morning

FORECAST:

We were doing so well... but, all good things must come to an end. The heat high is back and we’ll feel it. Today, we’ll likely stay just shy of 100°, but by tomorrow and beyond, triple digits become a good bet. Heat index values will range from 100-105° all week. Thankfully, humidity will drop some during the afternoons. Rainfall is not expected.

Meantime, Hurricane Debby is making landfall this morning in the coastal bend of Florida and it’ll be a prolific rainfall maker for Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. It’ll linger over the next several days and likely will result in travel delays if you plan to travel this week.

Rainfall over the next 5 days due to Debby. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day and stay cool! -- Justin