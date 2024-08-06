79º
Weather

A string of triple digit days may get interrupted by a storm or two this weekend

We’re also watching the tropics

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
High temperatures for Tuesday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Starting today, we’ll see a string of triple digit heat
  • Forecast is rain-free, until Saturday, when a small shot at rain returns
  • We’ll watch for development in the Caribbean
FORECAST:

Good morning! I’ll keep this short and sweet, as you probably know what I’m about to say... it’s hot. Highs will range from 100-103° the rest of this week. Heat index values will make it feel a degree or two warmer.

Hoping for rain? It does appear we have a small window for a stray storm both Saturday or Sunday. Like it often goes this time of year, the odds of seeing rain are low (20% or less).

Small rain chances show up by the weekend. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Meantime, in the tropics, there could be some slow development in the Caribbean over the next several days. While Debby churns up the east coast, this system will move toward the Yucatan and could eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, there is no indication that this would impact us here in South Texas. However, it’s very early in the game and things can change. That means we just have to watch how it evolves the rest of this week.

Tropical Weather Outlook (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!

About the Author

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

