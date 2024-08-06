A string of triple digit days may get interrupted by a storm or two this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

Starting today, we’ll see a string of triple digit heat

Forecast is rain-free, until Saturday, when a small shot at rain returns

We’ll watch for development in the Caribbean

FORECAST:

Good morning! I’ll keep this short and sweet, as you probably know what I’m about to say... it’s hot. Highs will range from 100-103° the rest of this week. Heat index values will make it feel a degree or two warmer.

Hoping for rain? It does appear we have a small window for a stray storm both Saturday or Sunday. Like it often goes this time of year, the odds of seeing rain are low (20% or less).

Small rain chances show up by the weekend. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Meantime, in the tropics, there could be some slow development in the Caribbean over the next several days. While Debby churns up the east coast, this system will move toward the Yucatan and could eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, there is no indication that this would impact us here in South Texas. However, it’s very early in the game and things can change. That means we just have to watch how it evolves the rest of this week.

Tropical Weather Outlook (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Have a great day!